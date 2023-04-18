Ookla speed test report: These countries have the fastest internet in 2023 so far

Internet speed analytics company Ookla has released its latest internet performance report for the first quarter of 2023. The report gives an overview of the median internet speeds in various countries across the globe in both fixed broadband and mobile internet categories.

Speaking of broadband, the median global download and upload speeds were recorded at 79 Mbps and 34.92 Mbps respectively, meanwhile, the latency was 9ms. Here Singapore, UAE, Chile, China, and Denmark have taken the top five positions on the list of countries with the fastest fixed broadband.

On the other hand, the global median download and upload speeds for mobile internet are 41.54 Mbps and 10.42 Mbps respectively with a latency of 28ms. Here UAE, Qatar, Norway, Kuwait, and Demark are in the top five positions with the highest median mobile download speeds.

The Ookla report also reveals internet performance for individual cities, where Beijing has the fastest fixed broadband median speed of 264.92 Mbps with 9ms latency and Qatar's Ar-Rayyan leads the mobile race with 223.87 Mbps and 18ms latency. Ar-Rayyan has recorded a big jump of 9 positions from its previous position in Q4 2022.

When talking about device-specific numbers, the top two spots in the U.S. were acquired by Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold4 followed by Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The report also notes that Samsung overall has the fastest median mobile download speed of 91.57 Mbps in the U.S., beating Apple's 76.92 Mbps.

On the contrary, the leader of mobile download speeds, UAE, has Apple iPhone 14 models in the top three positions followed by S23 Ultra in the fourth. However, the report says that "there was no statistical winner during Q1 2023."

Source: Ookla