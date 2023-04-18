Linux vs Windows 11 2023: AMD Ryzen 7800X3D gets clear victory on Ubuntu

Ryzen 7800X3D packaging

When AMD first revealed its Ryzen 7000X3D processors, the company promised new chipset drivers optimized for Windows. The drivers were released a month later and as the Santa Clara company had promised, we saw major performance per watt improvements, as the flagship Ryzen 7950X3D completely blew Intel's i9-13900K out of the water.

AMD released the 16-core 7950X3D and 12-core 7900X3D first, and this was later followed by the 8 core variant, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Just like its predecessor, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the 7800X3D turned out to be one of the best gaming CPUs, though it fell behind in productivity.

Phoronix took the 7800X3D for a spin and tested the recently released processor on Linux and compared it against Windows 11. The testing was conducted on Ubuntu 23.04. The full specs of the test bed are given below:

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO motherboard

2x 16GB DDR5-6000 memory

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics

2TB Solidigm P44 Pro NVMe SSD

A total of 80 tests were run natively and the 7800X3D on Ubuntu managed to outdo its Windows 11 Pro counterpart in 72 benchmarks. In the overall scheme of things, Linux (Ubuntu) was around 7% faster as the the Windows 11 system received a GeoMean score of 50.62 against 53.98 on Ubuntu.

In case you are wondering how the 7800X3D does on Linux against other CPUs, the application performance of the the X3D CPU is just a little bit behind the Ryzen 7700X:

You can find the full test details on Phoronix's website at the links below.

Source and images: Phoronix (1) , (2)