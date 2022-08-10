Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Fold4 at its Unpacked event

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold4 at its Unpacked event. The Korean firm said that the phone will be available for pre-order today, with general availability starting on August 26 in select countries. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is the first device to ship Google’s Android 12L, which has been designed especially for foldables.

Commenting about the launch of the new devices today, including the Galaxy Z Fold4, Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said:

"Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customization both inside and out. Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users. Through our unwavering focus and industry leadership, excitement for the foldables continues to grow. We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide."

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is a beast of a device, it’s powered by a 4-nanometre Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and comes with a massive 12 GB RAM to ensure that you can switch between apps without any sort of lagging. Depending on how much money you want to spend, you’ll be able to customize your device’s storage space, with options ranging between 256 GB and 1 TB of internal storage.

It features a 4,400 mAh dual battery and supports Super Fast Charging, which lets you get your phone’s battery to 50% charge in just 30 minutes when using a 25 W adapter. It also has support for fast wireless charging 2.0.

The main display on the Galaxy Z Fold4 is a 7.6” QXGA+ display with Dynamic AMOLED and has a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The cover screen measures in at 6.2” but is only an HD+ display. It also supports Dynamic AMOLED and has a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

For those who like using social media and need cameras, the Fold4 includes a 10 MP selfie camera, a 4 MP under display camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, a telephoto camera, and a 50 MP wide-angle camera. You can shoot video up to 4K@60 fps, and there’s support for HDR10+. The front cameras support up to 4K@30 fps video and HDR.

On the connectivity front, the Fold4 supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E 801.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, and Bluetooth 5.2. Regarding sensors, it features a fingerprint sensor on the side, an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and a light sensor. Those who like travelling to other countries are also looked after as this phone support two Nano SIMs and one eSIM.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 comes in Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, and exclusively from Samsung, in Burgundy. If you’re planning on pre-ordering the device from Samsung, you’ll get one year of Samsung Care+ for free, which protects your phone against drops and cracked screens in 51 countries.

In the United States, the Galaxy Z Fold4 starts from $1,799, but you can knock up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in.