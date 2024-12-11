OpenAI announces the general availability of ChatGPT Canvas experience

In October, OpenAI revealed Canvas, a brand-new UX for working with ChatGPT. The Canvas experience allows users to refine ChatGPT output with prompts on the side. Today, during Day 4 of the '12 Days of OpenAI' live stream series, OpenAI announced the general availability of the Canvas experience.

The Canvas experience is now available for all ChatGPT users when using the GPT-4o model. The Canvas experience is available on the web and the ChatGPT desktop app for Windows. Users can launch the Canvas experience from the ChatGPT homepage after entering their prompts and clicking the 'Open with Canvas' button.

To help users with their writing tasks, Canvas can now display inline comments by reviewing the input content. Users can then select "Apply" if they want to accept ChatGPT's comments.

It’s now easier to bring your writing and code into canvas with the new copy and paste experience. pic.twitter.com/0wCPDwL2pk — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 10, 2024

Canvas can also transform into a code editor when users paste code into the Canvas experience. When you paste Python code into Canvas, the code will be displayed with syntax highlighting, basic autocomplete, and more. Also, Canvas can now run Python code directly within the browser. If users have issues in the code, Canvas can automatically resolve them or offer suggestions to fix them.

Now you can run Python code directly in canvas, and let ChatGPT fix any bugs based on console errors. pic.twitter.com/FltIQ1OrWy — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 10, 2024

Canvas uses a WebAssembly Python emulator, allowing it to load any Python library, run code, and generate graphics.

OpenAI also announced that Canvas is now available for custom GPTs, and customers can enable the Canvas experience for custom GPTs if required from their configuration page.

Canvas now also works with GPTs. pic.twitter.com/te5GscYKMA — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 10, 2024

With these enhancements, Canvas is becoming an increasingly integrated and essential tool for ChatGPT users.