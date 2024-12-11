Latest December Pixel Drop update triggers Android Auto audio issues, here's how to fix it

Google recently released the December Pixel Drop update for its devices, introducing many new features. The update bundles upgrades for the Gemini AI assistant, and camera, the option to share ultra HDR photos, Dual Screen portrait mode for Pixel Fold, an update to the Gboard Emoji Kitchen, and much more. However, according to a Google Support forum thread, the latest update has triggered an Android Auto audio issue for several users.

After installing the latest December Pixel Drop update based on Android 15, some Pixel device owners have encountered an issue where Android Auto fails to play audio from their phones when connected to their cars. Based on the comments in the thread, the Android Auto bug affects Pixel phones including Pixel 6, Pixel 8, and Pixel 9 series. One user described the issue as follows:

Issue: Since the recent December 2024 Android 15 feature drop I have had no Spotify audio via Android auto. I have been unable to test with other apps audio so may not be limited to Spotify. The Pixel 9 connects to the head unit and displays android auto correctly however, when attempting to play music there is no audio regardless of the head unit volume. The audio track is playing (progress par updating correctly) and skip fw & bw are working as intended. Spotify works correctly outside of Android Auto and was working fine prior to the feature drop. Besides the rare disconnects due to phone signal loss.

Restarting the phone or the car's infotainment unit didn't resolve the problem. Additionally, resetting the Android Auto app hasn't produced positive results either. Also, the Android Auto audio problem doesn't appear to be from one single app, but across multiple apps including Spotify, PocketCasts, and Tune In apps. Even the navigation audio isn't audible due to the bug.

Fortunately, one user facing the same issue with Android Auto successfully managed to fix the audio problem. Here's the solution that the user recommends:

Update everything on your Pixel: Make sure all apps in the Play Store are updated, and install any pending security updates and Google Play system updates. Connect your phone to your car's Android Auto: Allow the connection to establish, even if the audio isn’t working. Disable and re-enable Bluetooth on your phone: Turn off Bluetooth, wait a few seconds, and turn it back on. Wait for your phone to reconnect with the car. Restart your phone: Once Bluetooth reconnects, restart your Pixel. After it reboots and reconnects to your car, the audio issue should be resolved.

In case the above solution doesn't solve your problem, the Android Auto team has acknowledged this bug. Affected users are encouraged to share the requested details in the support thread to help the team investigate the problem further.