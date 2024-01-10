Microsoft launches open beta of its Fluid Framework 2.0 open source platform

Microsoft is launching a new version of its Fluid Framework platform to help developers create collaboration apps and services. The new 2.0 version is now available as an open beta.

In a blog post, Microsoft goes over the new features and improvements it has added to Fuild Framework 2.0. One is a new SharedTree Distributed Data Structure (DDS), which will provide developers with a new interface that should be more intuitive to use. It's also supposed to support many different types of data, including objects, arrays, and maps.

The new 2.0 version also adds support for SharePoint Embedded. This will be a relay service that will let developers keep their work inside a Microsoft 365 tenant. That means those developers will be able to access and use Microsoft 365 services, including its storage and security options.

Developers can get started with Fluid Framework 2.0 by heading to its official site. They can also check out code samples for SharedTree and SharePoint Embedded. Participants in the beta test can offer feedback for the 2.0 beta version on GitHub. Microsoft expects the final version of Fluid Framework 2.0 to become generally available sometime in the summer of 2024.

A number of Microsoft collaboration apps and services are already using the Fluid Framework platform. The biggest one is Microsoft Loop, which became generally available in November 2023. It offers Microsoft 365 business and education customers a way to create a workspace project and then search and add content related to that project to the Loop workspace page.