Opera's new web browser Opera One is now available to download

The freshly-baked Opera One web browser which was announced earlier this year is now available to download, the company announced today. Opera says it has given a big makeover to its web browser which now features a modular design, a new grouping feature called Tab Islands, and a built-in browser AI called Aria.

Aria is a free-to-use generative AI service that is powered by OpenAI's GPT. It helps users while browsing the internet by pulling up-to-date information from the web and generates text or code among various tasks. Aria can be activated from the sidebar on Opera One and it can take natural language prompts from the users similar to other chatbots.

Opera One comes with a new command line that can be used to interact with Aria. It's a popup overlay that you can trigger using the Ctrl+/ or Cmd+/ keyboard shortcut in the browser window on your Windows or Mac computer respectively.

Speaking of Tab Islands, the feature is designed to group related tabs together based on context. For instance, you can create a tab island when you're planning a trip and looking through accommodations and attractions on the web. Opera says that the browser can automatically arrange related tabs together in groups as part of the feature so you don't have to organize them yourself.

Opera One comes with a new browser architecture and a multithreaded compositor design to make its user interface faster and smoother. Opera explains that it has improved browser animations by introducing a compositor thread in the UI, whose job is to take some load off the main UI thread.

The company previously said that Opera One is its new flagship browser and it's meant to replace the existing version of Opera on various operating systems. The stable version of Opera One is now available for Windows, macOS, and various Linux distributions. However, to use the Aria AI, you need to have your Opera account signed into the browser which is free to create.