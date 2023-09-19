Baldur's Gate 3 crashing on PS5, Larian offers a temporary workaround

Baldur’s Gate 3 made its way to PlayStation 5 earlier this month. However, some players are reporting issues with the game, including crashes that are preventing them from loading their saves. Larian is also aware of these crashes and has offered a temporary workaround.

The game developer acknowledged on X that “some PS5 players are experiencing sudden Baldur’s Gate 3 crashes in what appears to be a PSN-related issue.” Larian says it is investigating the issue. In the meantime, players who are experiencing crashes are advised to disconnect their PS5 from the internet before booting up the game.

While the developer suggests this should fix the crashing issue, a user on Reddit writes it’s not exactly a workable solution:

I was able to start the game again after disconnecting the internet, but then when I try to move to a new area in the game it just loads me into camp, and in camp, there is no way to leave, no way to fast travel. So basically I can get the game to run, but am confined to the area I'm currently playing in.

Larian might bring a permanent solution very soon. You may keep an eye on their X page for an update on the resolution.

Baldur's Gate 3, which entered early access in 2020, has proven to be both a critical and commercial triumph for Larian Studios. This RPG currently boasts an impressive Metacritic score of 96, placing it among the top-reviewed games of the year. It has also pushed aside the likes of Elden Ring and Stardew Valley to become one of the most-played games on Steam Deck in August.

Following the successful launch of Baldur's Gate 3, Larian Studios is not taking a break. In an interview, studio director Swen Vincke revealed that the team is already hard at work on their next project.