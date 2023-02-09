Outlook's new feature aims to let you set more flexible working hours

Microsoft announced a few exciting features and changes for Outlook over the last few weeks, the latest being the ability to use pronouns in the profile cards. Besides that, Microsoft is also working on a new feature for its email client that will help other people to understand your work schedule better.

In June this year, Microsoft is expected to roll out the ability to set working hours and the location you will be working from in Calendar in Outlook web. This is not something we are hearing for the first time, though. If you are using Outlook for Microsoft 365, you already have it. But in June, it will be heading to those using the email client on the web.

On the Microsoft 365 roadmap page, Microsoft did not give us enough details about the upcoming feature. However, based on how it works on Outlook for Microsoft 365, your working hours and locations should also be visible on your profile card. This will help others quickly look up your availability and where you are working from and set meetings accordingly.

Microsoft is also committed to bringing this capability to other Outlook clients as well. Besides Windows and Mac users, it will also be possible to tweak these settings in Outlook mobile clients. The software giant is also committed to bringing it to the new Outlook for Windows. And according to the timeline given by Microsoft, the functionality should be available for everyone across different platforms by the end of Q2 of 2023.