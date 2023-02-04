Outlook's upcoming feature aims to promote better understanding of gender

Using the correct pronoun for a person promotes inclusivity and makes the other person feel respected. Keeping this in mind, Microsoft has finally started working on a feature for the Outlook web client to allow users to express themselves who they are.

Microsoft is working on the ability to add pronouns to the profile card of Outlook web clients. Major social media players such as Instagram started adding the ability to announce gender identity pronouns on users' profiles long ago. However, popular email services like Outlook have yet to fully embrace the use of pronouns.

Currently, you can add pronouns in email signatures in Outlook, but you do not have to option to display it in your profile card. This will change next month, as Microsoft aims to bring the use of pronouns in Outlook profiles in March.

Microsoft has informed about the upcoming functionality in the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, but as is the case with all the listed items there, it lacks complete details on how the feature will work.

Microsoft has not shared when it will bring gender identity pronouns to other Outlook clients. But until that day arrives, you need to log in to Outlook.com with Microsoft account to put up your pronoun in the profile, thus helping others to know how to address you.

In March this year, besides the availability of pronouns in Outlook profile cards, a nifty integration between Outlook and Teams is also expected to arrive. And for those using Outlook on iOS devices, get ready to embrace a new navigation bar next month.