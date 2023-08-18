Over 220 digital-only games could go away with the shutdown of the Xbox 360 store

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced that its Xbox 360 Store would shut down on July 24, 2024. Any games that have been purchased by Xbox 360 owners can still be played on the console after that date, even if they have been deleted as Microsoft will allow users to re-download them.
However, while many of the Xbox 360 digital-only games are backwards compatible with the newer Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles, VGC is reporting that over 220 games that are not backwards compatible with those consoles are at risk of going away forever when the Xbox 360 store shuts down.
The list does include some games that will still be available in some form on other gaming platforms and received updated versions in some cases. However, there are many people in the game industry who feel that these Xbox 360 games should be preserved in some way, even for historical purposes.
Here's the list that VGC has created of the Xbox 360 games that are currently in danger of going away forever:
- 0D Beat Drop
- 10 Frame Bowling (Kinect)
- 1942: Joint Strike
- 3 Point Contest (Kinect)
- Abyss Odyssey
- Alien Breed Episode 1
- Alien Breed 2: Assault
- Alien Breed 3: Descent
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- Amy
- Ancients of Ooga
- Anna: Extended Edition
- Arkadian Warriors
- Assault Heroes
- Avatar FameStars
- Awesomenauts
- Backbreaker Vengeance
- Bastion
- Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate
- Batman: The Telltale Series
- Battle Academy
- Battlezone
- Bejeweled Blitz Live
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed
- Black Knight Sword
- Blade Kitten
- Blazing Birds
- Bloody Good Time
- The Bluecoats: North vs South
- Bomberman Live
- Boogie Bunnies
- Boxing Fight (Kinect)
- The Bridge
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubble Bobble Neo!
- Burnout Crash!
- Call of Duty Classic
- Capsized
- CellFactor: Psychokinetic Wars
- Charlie Murder
- Child of Light
- Choplifter HD
- Cloudberry Kingdom
- Cobalt
- Constant C
- Contrast
- Crazy Machines Elements
- CrazyMouse
- Crimson Alliance
- Crimson Dragon (Kinect)
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Darts vs Zombies (Kinect)
- Deadliest Warrior: Battlegrounds
- Deadlight
- Death Tank
- Deep Black: Episode 1
- Defenders of Ardania
- Defense Technica
- Destination: Arcade
- Diabolical Pitch (Kinect)
- The Dishwasher
- The Dishwasher: VS
- Dogfight 1942
- Dollar Dash
- Double Dragon II
- Duke Nukem 3D
- Dungeon Defenders
- Dungeons & Dragons: Daggerdale
- Dust: An Elysian Tail
- Dustforce
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Exit
- Exit 2
- The Fancy Pants Adventures
- Fatal Fury Special
- Fez
- Field Goal Contest (Kinect)
- Final Exam
- Fire Pro Wrestling
- Fireburst
- Freefall Racers (Kinect)
- Frogger: Hyper Arcade Edition
- Frozen Free Fall: Snowball Fight
- Fruit Ninja Kinect (Kinect)
- Full House Poker
- Fusion: Genesis
- Gel
- Geon
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Gotham City Impostors
- Guilty Gear XX ACore Plus
- Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded
- Happy Tree Friends: False Alarm
- Haunt (Kinect)
- Hell Yeah! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit
- Hexodius
- Home Run Stars (Kinect)
- How to Survive
- Hunter’s Trophy 2: America
- Hunter’s Trophy 2: Australia
- Hybrid
- Ion Assault
- Jam Live Music Arcade
- Kinect Party – Base Game (Kinect)
- Kinect Sports Gems (Kinect)
- Leedmees (Kinect)
- Life is Strange
- LocoCycle
- Lucidity
- Magic 2015
- Mark of the Ninja
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Masquerade
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Meteos Wars
- MicroBot
- Mighty No 9
- Minesweeper Flags
- Mini Ninjas Adventures (Kinect)
- Mortal Kombat Arcade
- Naughty Bear: Panic in Paradise
- NCAA Basketball: March Madness Edition
- Panzer General
- The Path of Go
- Penalty Saver (Kinect)
- Penny Arcade (Episode 1)
- Penny Arcade (Episode 2)
- Pinball FX2
- Ping Pong (Kinect)
- Prison Architect: Xbox 360 Edition
- Prize Driver (Kinect)
- Puzzle Arcade
- Puzzle Bobble Live
- Puzzle Chronicles
- RBI Baseball 14
- Rainbow Islands: Towering Adventure!
- The Raven
- Raystorm HD
- Reaction Rally (Kinect)
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles
- Rekoil: Liberator
- Renegade Ops
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Rez HD
- Risk
- Risk: Urban Assault
- Rocket Riot
- RocketBowl
- Rotastic
- Rush’n Attack
- Rush’n Attack: Ex-Patriot
- Sanctum 2
- Scene It? Movie Night
- Schizoid
- Sea Life Safari
- Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl
- Ski Race (Kinect)
- Skulls of the Shogun
- South Park: Let’s Go Tower Defense Play!
- South Park: Tenorman’s Revenge
- Space Channel 5 Part 2
- Space Invaders Extreme
- Spare Parts
- Spyglass Board Games
- Star Raiders
- State of Decay
- Storm
- Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting
- Street Fighter III: Online Edition
- Strider
- Special Forces Team X
- Super Time Force
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Syberia 2
- Takedown: Red Sabre
- Tales from the Borderlands
- Tempest
- Things on Wheels
- TiQal
- TNT Racers
- TotemBall
- Track & Field
- Trials Fusion
- Trivial Pursuit Live
- Tron
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vessel
- Vigilante 8 Arcade
- Voodoo Dice
- War World
- Warlords (2008 release)
- Warp
- Watchmen
- Watchmen Part 2
- Way of the Dogg
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
- Wik: Fable of Souls
- Wing Commander Arena
- Wits & Wagers
- The Wolf Among Us
- Worms
- Worms 2: Armageddon
- Worms Revolution
- Worms: Ultimate Mayhem
- Wreckateer (Kinect)
- Wrecked: Revenge Revisited
- Xevious
- Yar’s Revenge
- Yie Ar King-Fu
- Yo-Ho Kablammo
- Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s Decade Duels Plus
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Millennium Duels
- Zeit 2
- Zeno Clash UE
- Zeno Clash 2
- Zombie Driver HD
- Zombie Wranglers
It should be noted that Xbox 360 console owners have almost a year to purchase any game on this list so they can play them for the life of the console, even if they delete them since they can be downloaded again.
It's also possible Microsoft could make a final push to add some of these games to their backward compatible list for the newer Xbox consoles.
