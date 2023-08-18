Apple could give the iPhone 15 faster charging speeds of up to 35W

iPhones aren't exactly known for their fast charging speeds. The current iPhone 14 Pro models top out at 27W charging, while the standard iPhone 14 models only support 20W.

That could change with the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup, as a new report suggests that some models could support up to 35W charging.

9to5Mac reports that faster charging speeds on the iPhone 15 may be limited to "some" models. Given Apple's history, it's possible that only the iPhone 15 Pro phones will get faster charging, while the standard models will have to settle for slower speeds.

While 35W charging is fast compared to older iPhone models, it doesn't compare to the charging speeds of many Android devices. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can be charged at up to 45W, which can fully charge the battery in about 1 hour and 21 minutes (Via DXOMark).

There are other changes in the charging department of the new iPhones. As you might know, Apple is dropping its iconic Lightning port for USB-C in compliance with the European Union's regulations. Alleged images of Apple's new USB-C connector have already surfaced online. However, there are rumors that Apple may limit charging speeds when using non-MFi (Made for iPhone) USB-C cables.

Unsurprisingly, Apple is expected to launch its latest iPhone lineup at a special event on September 13. The Cupertino tech giant didn't make any official announcements yet.

In addition to a potential charging speed boost, Apple could give iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max a boost in pricing as well. This is despite the expected decline in the smartphone market, as Apple reportedly aims to increase revenue by raising prices on its high-end models.

The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models might get some Pro features this year, according to reports. These features could include the Dynamic Island and 48MP camera.