Palworld passes 5 million copies sold in 3 days even as it deals with server issues and bugs

No one predicted that a game that's been described, somewhat inaccurately, as "Pokémon with guns," would become such a massive sales hit in the past few days. Palworld, the open-world survival game from developer Pocket Pair, where you can collect and train "Pals," has now sold over five million copies on PC and Xbox in the first three days since it launched on Friday, January 19.

#Palworld has sold over 5 million copies in only 3 days!



Thank you soooo much!

In addition, thank you for all the illustrations on #PalworldArt and videos on #PalClips from all over the world!



Please leave a review if you've been enjoying your time in Palworld!

The announcement was made earlier this morning on the game's official X (formerly Twitter) account. While we don't have any player or sales numbers for the game's Xbox version, the PC version on Steam continues to be the best-selling game for the moment.

As of this writing, the number of concurrent users on Steam has exceeded 1.5 million players. SteamDB.info states that Palworld now has the third-highest concurrent number of players on Steam of all time. Only Valve's own Counter-Strike 2 and PUBG: Battlegrounds have had higher concurrent player numbers.

[About inquiries]

Currently, we have received over 50,000 inquiries.

We sincerely apologize for the delay in response from our support team.



The development team is aware of serious bugs that are occurring, such as being unable to enter servers, unable to play multiplayer,…

With all of those players coming online, Palworld also continues to suffer from server issues and other bugs. In a post from this morning, Pocket Pair says that the team has "received over 50,000 inquiries" about issues and bug fixes from players and apologized for any delays in responding to those messages.

The post added:

The development team is aware of serious bugs that are occurring, such as being unable to enter servers, unable to play multiplayer, and losing saved data, and are currently working on fixing them. We will share information about the fixes for these issues as soon as possible.

The post also stated that if players lose any saved data from single-player or co-op modes, it might still be possible to restore it. This Google Docs link has info on that workaround.

The Xbox version of Palworld also lacks some of the features of the PC version at the moment. As explained in the game's Discord channel, that's due to the fact that the Xbox version has to go through Microsoft's certification process before it can be updated. It's likely that the Xbox edition will be behind the PC/Steam version in terms of new features and improvements for a while.