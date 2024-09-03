The latest Towerborne video dev diary talks about the gameplay, combat, and cool loot

We are just a week away from Towneborne, the upcoming action RPG from developer Stoic and publisher Microsoft, which will be released on Sept. 10 on Steam as an early access title. Today, Microsoft released the second video dev diary for Towerborne, which shows off more gameplay and also gives some more info on the game itself.

In the dev diary on YouTube, Stoic team members describe the game as a side-scrolling action role-playing game. The title, which has a somewhat cartoony art style, has players take on the role of an Ace, a human warrior in this fantasy land.

You first pick the weapons class for your Ace, and Stoic says you are free to change your weapons class at any time. Then you get your missions in your home, the Belfry, and then you go out to accomplish your missions by killing various creatures and monsters.

The final result for your mission, if it is successful, is getting some "cool loot" for your character. The final objective is to get as much loot to upgrade your character as it "ends up just getting cooler and cooler"

Towerborne shows its main world through a hex-based system. Your character goes through the hexes to launch the missions and then moves on to another hex in the game. That also allows the game to be non-linear, so you can freely look at the hexes in the world and go to any that might seem interesting. Stoic says there may be some hexes in the game world that get a spotlight, but players are still free to go to the hex of their choice, either solo or co-op with friends.

Stoic says they have designed Towerborne's combat to be open and fun for players of all levels. Indeed, the team would like to see families play the game online together.

During the early access period on Steam, Towerborne will cost $24.99 to play, but once it hits version 1.0 for both PC and Xbox sometime in 2025, it will be free to play.