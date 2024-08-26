The first Towerborne video dev diary talks about how players will influence the game

Last week at Gamescom, developer Stoic Games and publisher Microsoft announced a release date (sort of) for its fantasy action-RPG Towerborne. However, many people were surprised that Stoic and Microsoft revealed the game would first launch on Steam in Early Access on September 10, followed later by a full release for both PC and Xbox platforms.

Today, Microsoft released the first video dev diary episode for Towerborne. The subject for this first entry is how Stoic is looking towards players to give feedback for the game once it enters Early Access.

Stoic's previous games have been the three titles in The Banner Saga series, which were made with a relatively small team. However, Stoic made Towerborne with a much larger development team. The game itself will have players take on the role of Aces, who are warriors who go out to battle monsters outside their home tower.

Because Towerborne was designed as a live service game, Stoic wants to make sure it will have a strong player community that will give feedback on the title. John Watson, the co-founder and CTO of Stoic, stated in the video:

We want to foster our community. We want to foster players communicating with each other, discussing strategies, discussing how they would like the game to change.

Stoic says that having the game launch first on Steam in Early Access is a good way to get player feedback so the development team can get ready to launch the Xbox preview sometime in 2025.

Ultimately, Towerborne will become a free-to-play game, but for the Steam Early Access period, Stoic will be charging players to access it for $24.99, via the Silver Founders Pack which will have some exclusive in-game items, There's also a Gold Founder's Pack for $44.99 on Steam with some additional in-game items. Both Founder's Packs will also allow players to get extra in-game items every month.