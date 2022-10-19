Panasonic Connect's latest 4K PL-mount studio camera and PTZ camera to arrive in 2023

Panasonic Connect has announced its latest 4K PL-mount studio camera, AK-PLV100GSJ, that features a 5.7K Super 35 mm sensor, offering shallow depth of field, and the 4K PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) Camera, AW-UE160W/K, offering the functionality of a System Camera.

The new AK-PLV100GSJ is compatible with the AK-HCU250 and AK-UCU600 camera control units, while AW-UE160W/K is the industry-first SMPTE ST2110 compatible PTZ camera. The company has mentioned that it will offer an optional software key, the AW-SFU60, to activate SMPTE ST2110 for the AW-UE160 series.

Furthermore, the AK-PLV100GSJ leverages IP-based live production without CCU. The users can also create cinematic videos with the existing CCU (AK-UCU600 or AK-HCU250) by replacing the existing camera head with the AK-PLV100GSJ. The AW-UE160W/K delivers unique video effects and the latest functions, including immersive images.

Scroll down to find the main specifications of the new PTZ camera, AW-UE160W/K:

Product Name 4K Integrated Camera Product No. AW-UE160W/K Finish Pearl White(W) /Black(K) Image Sensor 1-type (1") 4K MOS×1 Optical Zoom 20x Horizontal Angle of View Range 75.1° Standard Sensitivity F14/2,000 lx Minimum Illumination 2 lx HDR HLG/BT.2020 support Image Stabilization Hybrid method of 2- axis Optical Image Stabilization (O.I.S.)

and roll direction Electrical Image Stabilization (E.I.S.) Supported Protocols SMPTE ST2110, SRT, High bandwidth NDI®, NDI®| HX, FreeD, RTMP/RTMPS etc. Output 12G-SDI, 3G-SDI x 2, HDMI, Optical Fiber,

USB3.0 HOST (5G mobile router with USB tethering) Input G/L IN, XLR pins x 2 Input/Output LAN terminal (RJ-45), RS-422, SFP+ V-log Supported Controller Supported AW-RP150, AW-RP60, AW-RM50AG Remote Operation Panel Supported AK-HRP1010, AK-HRP1015, AK-HRP250 Dimensions (W x H x D) 213.0 mm x 277.0 mm x 240.0 mm (8.39 inches × 10.91 inches × 9.45 inches) Mass Approx. 4.6 kg (Approx. 10.14lbs)

The latest addition to its AK studio camera lineup and the new flagship model in the AW-UE160 series is set to hit the market in the first quarter of 2023 to aid production teams across industries in enhancing their content.