Apple drops a new Vision Pro game and four other titles for Apple Arcade

Apple is bringing five new games to its video game subscription service, Apple Arcade, including a spatial video game for the Vision Pro. Titled Where Cards Fall, it's a spatial puzzle game set in a coming-of-age story where you can build houses of cards and create pathways through over 50 spatial puzzles that trigger imagination and strategic thinking.

Where Cars Fall is already available on other platforms, and it will launch for Vision Pro on May 30. The game won the Apple Design Award in 2020; it features puzzles with full 3D depth and tactile, accessible controls designed for the Vision Pro headset.

Image: Where Cards Fall

The other titles coming to Apple Arcade will launch on June 6, including:

Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse by Ubisoft

Return to Monkey Island+ by Developer Digital

Tomb of the Mask+ by Playgendary

Fabulous Wedding Disaster+ by GameHouse

Fabulous Wedding Disaster+ is a wedding-themed time management game set in New York. It lets you put your dress designing skills into action and get into the world of wedding planning while visiting bridal boutiques across six locations.

Tomb of the Mask+ features a vertical labyrinth loaded with unpredictable twists, traps, game mechanics, and power-ups. As a player, you need to enter a tomb and find a mask that gives you the ability to climb walls easily in this retro-style platformer game.

Image: Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse

Ubisoft's adventure title is a card battle game that sets Rabbids loose across the multiverse. You need to build your deck featuring cowboy Rabbids, pirates, ninjas, and more who will explore different universes.

Return to Monkey Island+ features an "evolution of classic point-and-click adventure game controls" that let you solve puzzles and explore the islands. It's a follow-up to The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, and it continues the story of Guybrush Threepwood, his zombie pirate nemesis LeChuck, and his true love Elaine Marley.

Apple will also update several existing games this month, including Hello Kitty Island Adventure, WHAT THE CAR?, Ridiculous Fishing EX, and more. In June, the company said it will push new updates for Bloons TD 6+, Crossy Road Castle, Disney SpellStruck, and more.