Paradox delays the early access release of Life By You again until June 4, 2024

Paradox Interactive has once again delayed the release of one of its most ambitious in-house game projects ever. Life By You, which was first announced in March 2023, will now be released in early access on June 4, 2024.

This is the second major delay in the release of the game. Originally Life By You was supposed to launch in early access in September 2023, but then Paradox pushed the game's release back until March 2024. Now players will have to wait an additional three months to check out the title.

In a post on its website, Paradox said this second delay was due to feedback on Life by You it has received on its social media platforms by gamers, along with a few gamers who Paradox allowed to play the game before release. It added:

From that collection of feedback, we know a few major areas of focus that will help us iron out our Early Access launch and provide you with a better experience.

One of the big factors in this new delay was to make the game as bug-free as possible. Even though it will be labeled as an Early Access title, Paradox stated it "will be taking time to fix the bugs that will most impact your fun!" Some of the other things Paradox plans to improve are the game's overall performance, upgrades to its character art, more building assets, and improvements to the game's mod tools.

Paradox also plans to offer the Life Begins Pack and the Nightlife Vibes Pack to everyone when Early Access begins, rather than just for people who pre-order Life by You.

Just a reminder: Life By You is a game similar to Electronic Arts' The Sims in that players can create and control virtual humans in a realistic environment. It's being created by the Paradox Tectonic studio that's being led by Rod Humble, who previously led the development of The Sims.