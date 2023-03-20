Paradox goes after The Sims audience with the upcoming game Life by You

Earlier this month, Paradox Interactive held its big 2023 online event, where it announced a number of new games and expansion packs that are due in 2023. One of them was the turn-based action game The Lamplighters League, and it also announced the city sim game sequel Cities: Skylines 2. Today, Paradox made a full reveal of a game it teased last week, Life by You.

Just like Paradox went after Electronic Arts' Sim City audience with the Cities: Skylines franchise, Life by You is targeting EA's huge fan base for The Sims. Indeed, the game is being developed by a new internal studio, Paradox Tectonic, that's being headed up by Rod Humble, who previously lead development on The Sims.

Here's what players can expect from this new game:

Play in an open world : Live life with no loading screens. Strike up real-language conversations. Drive or bike to the countryside. Discover and complete quests to unlock new experiences.

: Live life with no loading screens. Strike up real-language conversations. Drive or bike to the countryside. Discover and complete quests to unlock new experiences. Expand your creativity : Make your own in-game content through mods. Utilize a variety of deep Creator Tools. Change the gameplay anytime. Life is yours to make.

: Make your own in-game content through mods. Utilize a variety of deep Creator Tools. Change the gameplay anytime. Life is yours to make. Take direct control : Drag and drop your humans into their place - or drive them directly in third-person mode. Live the life of one or tell the stories of many. Climb a career ladder. Fall in love. Raise a family.

: Drag and drop your humans into their place - or drive them directly in third-person mode. Live the life of one or tell the stories of many. Climb a career ladder. Fall in love. Raise a family. Tell stories through conversations : Every real-language conversation is generated based on your human’s unique situation. You can even craft your own conversations in-game.

: Every real-language conversation is generated based on your human’s unique situation. You can even craft your own conversations in-game. Design your own world : Build your humans’ dream homes or businesses from scratch. Furnish them from top to bottom, inside to outside. Drag, demolish, and rearrange entire towns.

: Build your humans’ dream homes or businesses from scratch. Furnish them from top to bottom, inside to outside. Drag, demolish, and rearrange entire towns. Create fully customized humans: Design your families in the Human Creator, including deep personality and character traits. Style and restyle your humans at any time.

Life by You will be released as an Early Access game for the PC on September 12 for $39.99, You can pre-order the game now on the Epic Games Store and also wishlist the game on Steam. It will be interesting to see how many players from The Sims will check this new game out, especially with Humble leading its design.