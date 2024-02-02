Apple Vision Pro isn't trackable via Find My app on another device or iCloud.com

Apple has uploaded several support documents to explain stuff like how to clean your Vision Pro and how its performance gets affected in some situations. However, there is one thing that might come as a surprise to many users and a warning for people who are careless about their devices.

The Cupertino giant confirmed in a support document that you can't track the Vision Pro headset via the Find My app on another device or iCloud website if you ever lose it. The only Find My feature it supports is the Activation Lock, which prevents unauthorized people from using or erasing your headset.

"When you turn on Find My, you protect your Vision Pro with Activation Lock — but you can't use another Apple device or the web to find Vision Pro on a map, play a sound to help find it, turn on Lost Mode, or remotely erase it," Apple mentioned on the support page.

Find My is a tracking service from Apple that can be used to locate stolen or lost devices on a map, even if they're not connected to the internet. You can play a sound on the device, get notifications when left behind, erase it, or message someone who finds it.

It's worth noting that Apple Vision Pro is a recently launched device that costs a whopping $3,499 for its base configuration. The headset also comes with a "Travel Mode" designed to be used while traveling in airplanes.

Apple didn't include information on why it chose to drop Find My tracking for the headset. However, as MacRumors points out, the decision could be related to the lack of an internal battery on Apple Vision Pro.

The headset draws its power from an external battery pack, which is said to last last for up to 2.5 hours. Even when Apple promises that the headset is "designed for all-day use," it's the battery pack that is connected to the power source.

As a workaround, you can install an AirTag somewhere near the headset, preferably, in the travel case. This will make the headset trackable via the Find My app on your iPhone or other Apple device.