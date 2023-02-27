Paradox showcase featuring next game from Cities: Skylines studio is next week

Paradox Interactive is planning a big announcement showcase for next week. Aptly dubbed the Paradox Announcement Show, the presentation happens next week and will carry new game announcements, expansions for existing titles, and other updates.

Colossal Order, the developer behind Cities: Skylines, is confirmed to be at the show with a brand-new game. It's unclear if this will be a sequel to the massively popular city builder or a new project entirely.

Another new game from Harebrained Schemes, the studio behind the Shadowrun RPG trilogy and Battletech, as well as the first project of Paradox Tectonic (said to be a life simulation game) will also be revealed at this show. Announcements on "expansions, free updates, as well as news from the Paradox Arc publishing initiative" have also been confirmed.

"I don’t want to say we have too many announcements, but it’s hard to choose which one has me most thrilled," adds Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester. "Talking directly with our players about our games, sharing their excitement for what’s coming next, comparing how many hours we’ve played - it’s something everyone at Paradox profoundly enjoys."

It was also revealed that the show will be a collaboration with Xbox. This could mean more Paradox titles, akin to Crusader Kings III or Cities: Skylines, are coming to Microsoft platforms like its Xbox consoles and Game Pass subscriptions.

Paradox Announcement Show begins on March 6 at 9am PT/6pm CET with streams going live Paradox Interactive’s YouTube and Twitch channels.