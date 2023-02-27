An-225 "Mriya," world's largest aircraft, is now available in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Several weeks ago, iniBuilds revealed plans to bring the Antonov An-225 "Mriya" to the Microsoft Flight Simulator. Those waiting for the largest jet plane ever built can rejoice as the Mriya has just landed in Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC.

The An-225 "Mriya" (from the Ukrainian word for "dream") was the world's largest transport aircraft capable of hauling up to 225 tons or 496,000 lbs of cargo. It was initially made to transport the Buran orbiter but then converted to cargo aircraft once the Buran space program collapsed alongside the USSR. The "Mriya" features six engines, two vertical stabilizers, and 32 landing gear wheels.

Unfortunately, the plane was destroyed on February 27, 2022, during the first days of the Russian invasion. After liberating the area, Ukraine announced plans to rebuild the An-225 using the remaining parts from the destroyed plane and the spare airframe. According to Microsoft, all proceeds from the in-game An-225 will go toward the rebuilding effort to bring the iconic aircraft back to life.

An-225 wreckage in Hostomel, Ukraine. Photo by Oleksii Samsonov, KCSA

The An-225 in the Microsoft Flight Simulator features three real-life liveries from 2010, 2008, and 2006, plus three extra. You can purchase the "Mriya" in the in-game marketplace on PC for $19.99. Microsoft says the DLC will arrive on consoles and Xbox Cloud Gaming in late March.