Cities: Skylines Remastered Edition hits Xbox Series X|S and PS5 as a free upgrade

The hit city-building and management experience Cities: Skylines is finally joining the latest console generation. Announced today by publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Colossal Order, Cities: Skylines - Remastered is set to upgrade not just the looks on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, but the play area and building tools too.

The biggest feature of the remaster is maps with access to 25 buildable tiles, a vast increase from the previous console generations' 9 tile limit. The newly included map editor will also allow console players to edit the terrain to their liking before jumping in to create their cities, just like on the PC version.

Also here are improved tools for precise placements of objects, a distance indicator, more snapping options, a quick selection tool, and even a new control panel for changing the weather, time of day, and other environmental aspects.

Paradox hasn't shared any gameplay footage of this new console version yet, but it is promising performance improvements even with all the features and upgrades it is bringing.

There's good news for those who already own Cities: Skylines on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 too, with them receiving the Remastered upgrade on the latest generation consoles for free. The base game and DLC up to the Airports expansion have received the remaster treatment for now, with further DLC packs set to be updated later.

Cities: Skylines - Remastered launches February 15, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles for $39.99.