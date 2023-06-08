Payday 2 is free to download and keep this week from the Epic Games Store

This week's mystery free game from the Epic Games Store has been revealed. It's Starbreeze Studios' crime and theft-theme four-player multiplayer shooter Payday 2. it will be free to download and keep from the Epic Games Store from now until 11 am Eastern time on June 15.

Released back in 2013, Payday 2 was the sequel to the original Payday, and has become much more successful with millions of copies sold. Here's a quick look at its list of features:

Rob Banks, Get Paid – Players must choose their crew carefully, because when the job goes down they will need the right mix of skills on their side.

CRIMENET – The dynamic contract database lets gamers pick and choose from available jobs by connecting with local contacts such as Vlad the Ukrainian, shady politician "The Elephant", and South American drug trafficker Hector, all with their own agenda and best interests in mind.

PAYDAY Gunplay and Mechanics on a New Level Firing weapons and zip tying civilians never felt so good.

Dynamic Scenarios No heist ever plays out the same way twice. Every single scenario has random geometry or even rare events.

Choose Your Skills As players progress they can invest in any of five special Skill Trees: Mastermind, Enforcer, Ghost, Technician and Fugitive. Each features a deep customization tree of associated skills and equipment to master, and they can be mixed and matched to create the ultimate heister.

More Masks than Ever PAYDAY 2 features a completely new mask system, giving players the ability to craft their own unique mask with a pattern and color of their choice, resulting in millions of different combinations.

After some financial issues, Starbreeze Studios has been working for the past few years on the long awaited Payday 3. A recent leak from a Twitter source, via a hidden Microsoft Store listing, claims the game could launch on September 21, but keep in mind release dates have a habit of being very fluid so take it with a grain of salt.