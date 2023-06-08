Remedy's Control joins Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

With the weekend fast approaching, Microsoft today announced what will be available to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members for no extra cost in the latest edition of Free Play Days. A single game occupies the promotional event this time, that being Control.

The Remedy Entertainment-developed title released back in 2019 and explores the story of Jesse Faden and the abnormal events occurring at the Federal Bureau of Control. The third-person action game is a part of the studio's Connected Universe of supernatural titles. It also shares its universe with Alan Wake. The game's AWE expansion even brought back the haunted author for a crossover story. Only the base game is part of this Free Play Days event, however.

Like with most Free Play Days events, Control is discounted to make continuing the story after the temporary free-to-play promotion a cheaper endeavor. Here's the Microsoft Store page for easy access:

Control Standard Edition - $8.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the new Director struggling to regain Control. Control is Jesse Faden’s story and her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Jesse works with other Bureau agents and discovers strange experiments and secrets.

The Control Free Play Days event is now live, with it slated to leave the promotion on Sunday, June 11 at 11:59pm PDT. Keep in mind an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription as well as an Xbox console is required to access the game.

The timing of the event matches up well nicely with a recent Remedy Entertainment announcement too. Set in the same universe as Control, Alan Wake 2 is coming out later this year to continue the story. Fans can also expect to catch a new trailer for the game at the Summer Game Fest showcase today.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.