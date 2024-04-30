Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and more join Xbox Game Pass

With May almost here, Microsoft today announced what's incoming to Xbox Game Pass subscribers in the first half of the coming month. The new arrivals are pretty small in the first wave compared to previous months but hit classics like Tomb Raider and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (the original), as well as the upcoming indie entry Little Kitty, Big City.

Don't forget that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has joined the PC Game Pass and Ultimate libraries, thanks to Respawn's hit entry joining EA Play last week.

Below, you'll find everything that joined the servi﻿ces since last week and what's incoming in the next couple of weeks. From the bunch, Little Kitty, Big City also happens to be a day-one drop onto Game Pass.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – Available now

(PC and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – Available now Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now The Rewinder (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 2

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 2 Kona II: Brume (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 7

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 7 Little Kitty, Big City (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 9

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 9 Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 14

As new games arrive, Microsoft has also revealed eight games that will be leaving Game Pass libraries on May 15:

Eastern Exorcist (Cloud, Console, PC)

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising (Cloud, Console, PC)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Ghostlore (Cloud, Console, PC)

Just Cause 4 Reloaded (Cloud, Console, PC)

Norco (Cloud, Console, PC)

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, PC)

Supraland Six Inches Under (Cloud, Console, PC)

Expect the next Xbox Game Pass announcement to arrive just as the first wave of May titles stop dropping, which should be around May 14. That second wave will also carry Microsoft's next first-party Xbox release, Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga, on May 21.