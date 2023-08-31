Threads gets keyword search functionality, testing starts in Australia and New Zealand

The Instagram spinoff Threads is slowly making up for the scarcity of features it had at the time of launch. The latest addition is the keyword search functionality that will allow users to search across posts made on the platform.

The announcement was made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Threads post with a Vin Diesel meme saying "I bet you gonna enjoy this." Shortly, the arrival of Threads keyword search was echoed by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, adding that the testing of the feature has begun.

"Excited to test keyword search in Australia and New Zealand starting today. The plan is to roll it out in other English-speaking countries soon after that, and we're working to add more languages ASAP," Mosseri said.

Until now, Threads has only allowed users to search for handles of other users and creators. Keyword search is among the features that were "on the list" for a future release, Mosseri assured users last month on the platform.

It has arrived almost a week after Meta introduced the web version of Threads. Speaking of which, users were able to get a sneak peek before the launch but a full-blown web version was among the requested features.

In recent weeks, Threads has got a number of new features, including the ability to share posts to Instagram DMs, the Following tab, language translation, etc. However, Mosseri said there are no immediate plans to add direct messaging to the app.

While Threads was able to beat Pokemon Go as the fastest app launch, its initial success was shortlived as the user engagement took a deep dive in the weeks after its launch. The social media platform has tried to attract more users by easing up the onboarding process. While having a Threads profile has its caveats, users can pre-follow their Instagram friends so they are already on their followers list.