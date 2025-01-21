President Trump revokes Biden's "dangerous" 2023 executive order addressing AI risks

Ever since the launch of the ChatGPT LLM chatbot in late 2022, Artificial Intelligence has been a trending topic among tech giants, AI labs, and governments. Like any piece of technology, AI comes with risks, particularly in areas like bias and discrimination, privacy, job displacement, and more.

In October 2023, former President Joe Biden signed an executive order to address some of these risks. Here's a breakdown of what the order was all about:

Mandatory safety testing : AI companies developing models that could impact national security, economic stability, or public health must conduct rigorous safety tests and share the results with the federal government before public release.

: AI companies developing models that could impact national security, economic stability, or public health must conduct rigorous safety tests and share the results with the federal government before public release. Setting the rules : The order brings in standards like watermarking AI-generated content so people can tell if something’s made by AI. It’s mostly to tackle deepfakes and fake information.

: The order brings in standards like watermarking AI-generated content so people can tell if something’s made by AI. It’s mostly to tackle deepfakes and fake information. Keeping things in check: Federal agencies are told to use AI responsibly, making sure it respects civil rights, privacy, and consumer protections.

Shortly after the order was signed, some industry groups, such as NetChoice, opposed it, arguing that it imposes unnecessary burdens on businesses and could stifle innovation. Republicans also vowed to repeal the order.

We will repeal Joe Biden’s dangerous Executive Order that hinders AI innovation and imposes radical left-wing ideas on the development of this technology.

That promise has now been fulfilled. According to Reuters, President Donald Trump has revoked Biden's order.

This comes a week after the Biden administration pushed a last-minute rule on AI chip exports, a move that drew criticism from affected companies like NVIDIA, which condemned Biden and praised Trump, expressing optimism about his return to office.

In addition to revoking Biden's executive order, Trump has signed multiple orders of his own across sectors such as immigration and border security, international relations, social policies, and more.

Image via Depositphotos