Microsoft confirms Outlook crashes when emailing, replying or forwarding, issues workaround

Microsoft recently fixed a Classic Outlook bug that led it to crash on Windows Server 2016. Following that, the tech giant has confirmed another Classic Outlook APPCRASH.

On a support document, it explains how it would crash when trying to start a new email, or when replying or even forwarding. Alongside that, the information related to the crash event log has also been provided such that users can confirm whether that is indeed the bug.

Microsoft writes:

ISSUE After updating to Version 2412 (Build 18324.20168) classic Outlook may crash when starting a new email, or when replying or forwarding an email. You can confirm if this is the issue by looking at the Windows Event Viewer Application Log for crash Event 1000 or Event 1001, and the following event details: Faulting application name: OUTLOOK.EXE, version: 16.0.18324.20168, time stamp: 0x677828da

Faulting module name: OUTLOOK.EXE, version: 16.0.18324.20168, time stamp: 0x677828da

Exception code: 0xc0000005

Fault offset: 0x0000000001a7c02a

Faulting process id: 0x0xFD0

Faulting application start time: 0x0x1DB65D0FD0B9857

Faulting application path: C:\Program Files\Microsoft Office\root\Office16\OUTLOOK.EXE

Faulting module path: C:\Program Files\Microsoft Office\root\Office16\OUTLOOK.EXE

Microsoft has provided a workaround for the problem for those on the current channel which involves reverting to the previous version:

STATUS: WORKAROUND This issue is fixed for Current Channel with Version 2501 Build 18429.20000 estimated to be released January 28, 2025. To work around the issue, you can revert to the prior Version 2411 (Build 18227.20162): Open a Command Prompt in Administrator context. Type or paste the two commands into the Command Prompt window and press Enter after each: cd %programfiles%\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\ClickToRun officec2rclient.exe /update user updatetoversion=16.0.18227.20162 To prevent Office updating back to the latest build you can turn off updates by selecting File > Office Account > Update Options > Disable Updates. Put a reminder on your calendar for February 11th to re-enable updates. Or, check back on this Known Issue in case it is addressed sooner.

You can find the support document here on Microsoft's official website.