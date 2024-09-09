Apple is launching The Observatory space at its headquarters to host the iPhone 16 event

When Apple holds its iPhone 16 'Glowtime" reveal event later today, it will do so in its massive Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. However, the event will be held in a new location at Apple Park called The Observatory.

The architecture-themed website Deezen has the first photos and details of The Observatory. It is the first major building to be built in Apple Park since the Steve Jobs Theater was completed in September 2017.

The new Observatory was designed specifically to hold events like today's iPhone 16 and to more broadly showcase Apple's devices and technology. It is mostly underground and was embedded into the circular natural space inside the main Apple Park building.

Deezen says:

To enter the building, visitors travel down a curved path that leads to a domed entrance hall topped with a circular, three-metre-wide oculus, which is open to the sky. From this antechamber, a stone sliding door leads to the main events space, which opens onto a large terrace with a "portal-like opening" that frames a view of the Apple Park landscaping and the mountains beyond. Along with being a space for product demonstrations, Apple hopes that the building will be a space for contemplation.

The observatory is also completely powered by renewable energy, including solar panels.

Hopefully, we will get to see more of this new building at Apple Part in less than two hours. The "Glowtime" event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Pacific time (1 p.m. Eastern time). You can stream the event via Apple's YouTube channel or on the Apple TV app.

The company is expected to officially reveal the iPhone 16 family of smartphones, with iOS 18 shipping with the phones out of the box. It is also likely to show off the Apple Watch Series 10 smartwatch, along with new AirPod earbuds and more.