Indie puzzle game 'Doors: Paradox' is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

The Epic Games Store has returned with the first freebie of February for PC gamers. As usual, a week is how long you have to claim a copy of the latest giveaway. To replace the Infinifactory freebie from last week, indie puzzler Doors: Paradox has already landed on the store.

The puzzle game has you solving intricate 3D dioramas (or door-o-ramas as the developer puts it) hand-crafted by the developer. You'll be looking for objects hidden in and around the magical doors, while also finding clues, solving riddles, and putting things together to finally open the locks and continue onto more challenging puzzles.

The developer Big Loop Studios is promising at least five hours of problem-solving for this game, with 58 puzzle dioramas set in 12 realms available for tackling.

Here's how the studio describes the experience:

Doors: Paradox is a relaxing, diorama puzzle escape game set in a rich world full of magic, head-scratching, and more than 5 hours of fun! You are accompanied by the outstanding time-travel guide Zula, who takes you through an unexplored portal to.. a cozy forest, and then a fertile desert oasis, and then the future!? No matter where you go, the task is simple - solve the puzzles, open the door, and travel to the next exciting location - just don’t get lost, the place is vast and full of ancient secrets.

Doors: Paradox was first released in 2022, and it usually comes in at $14.99 when not on sale. The Epic Games Store, however, is offering the game to keep for free, but only if you manage to grab a copy before February 8. Coming up next to the store as a freebie on the same date is Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, the premium version of the hit psychological horror experience.