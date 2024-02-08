Save up to 86% on 2-years + 4 months of Private Internet Access

Say goodbye to internet censorship and enjoy instant online privacy with unlimited bandwidth

Our partners at Private Internet Access have let us know that if you sign up between February 8-13, 2024 for the 2-year plan at only $2.03/month you will get get 4 months free, which adds up to a savings of up to 86% off (UK only) or 83% off in the U.S. or Europe; buying links below.

What is it?

Private Internet Access allows you to browse privately, secure your data, and access restricted content from anywhere in the world. With over a decade of expertise in the Virtual Private Network industry, Private Internet Access is one of the best-reviewed and highest-rated VPN services in existence. Private Internet Access employs a strict no-logs policy that has pioneered true privacy and anonymity online, paired with the world’s largest global server network so you never have to trade speed for security. Enjoy all the advantages of using the world’s leading no-logs VPN — security, privacy, and freedom — at the most affordable prices. And, with one subscription that allows you to connect 10 devices simultaneously, it’s no mystery why Private Internet Access has won awards from the likes of PCMag, Lifehacker, and Tom’s Guide.

Bypass censored & geographically blocked websites, apps and services

Protect your identity by masking your location & IP address

Strict no-logs policy so you’re totally anonymous all the time

Trusted open-source VPN protocols for full transparency

10+ years of expertise as the world’s leading VPN

24/7 live customer support

35,000+ servers around the world for the fastest possible speeds. Check list of servers here

One subscription covers 10 devices simultaneously with unlimited bandwidth

Block ads, trackers & malware with the new MACE feature

Simple, intuitive, & robust user experience via the new VPN client

Here's a breakdown of the pricing:

Tackle network slowdowns and blackouts with the Private Internet Access exclusive Super Bowl Flash Sale offer. Whether someone is rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers, they can stream it in high-speed and no buffering. With servers in all 50 states and unlimited device coverage, you won't miss a minute of the action, the commercials, or the half-time show.

This offer is valid between February 8-13.

Although priced in U.S. dollars, this deal is available for digital purchase worldwide.