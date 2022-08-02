Real-time human language translation ensures inclusivity in scheduled Teams meetings

Microsoft has developed a new resource that allows its users to attend scheduled Microsoft Teams meetings, in which the medium of communication isn't necessarily the same language you speak. The latest effort, in partnership with the Welsh Government, has been made to ensure an inclusive experience for everyone through the human language translation feature for scheduled meetings hosted by organizations in different or multiple languages.

To understand what is being said by other participants speaking different languages, designated interpreters translate the language for you. Participants can also select the language they want to listen to, in real-time, or switch between languages while the meeting is still going on.

The Welsh Government's Chief Digital Officer, Glyn Jones, talked about the live human language translation between different languages, stating:

I don’t think you can underestimate the impact this will have on organisations that operate bilingually or multilingually. We’ve had really positive feedback from the people who’ve tested it with us. The interpreters and the people listening think it’s great.

Microsoft continues to add various features to Teams to enhance user experience. The latest resource is also an attempt to improve the listening experience of the attendees and is integrated within the app so that users do not have to use a different device, tab, or window.