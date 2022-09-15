Language Interpretation is now generally available for Microsoft Teams Meetings

Microsoft has announced the general availability of Language Interpretation in Microsoft Teams Meetings, in an attempt to cater to the demands of multinational and multilingual corporations, and businesses working across the globe and to make communicating in the virtual world across languages easier.

With the latest language interpretation feature, professional interpreters will be able to convert the speaker's message into another language without disrupting them. As this feature offers simultaneous interpretation, participants, whose medium of communication is not the same language can also collaborate with each other efficiently.

Furthermore, to ensure inclusivity, language interpretation will enable users to listen to a meeting in the language they prefer, collaborate in multilingual meetings, and make spoken content accessible to all participants. Using this feature, organizers will be able to invite interpreters to a meeting from Meeting options, and interpreters will be able to start interpreting immediately after joining the meeting.

If language interpretation is enabled for a meeting, participants joining it will have the option to select a language channel to listen to during the meeting. This will allow them to hear the interpreter's translation louder than the speaker. To learn more about this feature, head over to the dedicated webpage here.

Previously, Microsoft also introduced a real-time human language translation feature for scheduled Teams meetings in an effort to break language barriers.