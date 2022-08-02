Xbox App for Windows update eliminates Cloud Gaming UI freezes and delays

On Monday evening, Microsoft released version 2208.1001.11.0 of the Xbox App (preview) for Windows. It includes several fixes that should make the app more useable. For those with lots of EA games, this update fixes an issue with launching those games. If you’ve experienced any freezing or delays starting Cloud Gaming, these issues should also be resolved.

In addition to the two resolved problems listed above, Microsoft has also fixed an issue where the app would stop responding if a Cloud Gaming login error occurred. By fixing some issues that make the app non-responsive, it sounds as though this update will make Xbox App for Windows a bit more pleasant to use.

The company did not list any known issues about the update, but if you do notice anything, give feedback. To provide feedback to the company, go to your profile menu and press the feedback option. If you want help with any issues you notice, you can ask for help on the Xbox Insiders Subreddit, but make sure you check existing posts before creating a new one.

This update is only available to Insiders right now, but these fixes should eventually be rolled out more widely. If you want to join in with previews, go to the Microsoft Store and Search All for the Xbox Insider Hub app and install it. Then open the Xbox Insider Hub, go to Previews, and see what you qualify for under the Available tab. Keep in mind that future updates may be buggy.