Redmi Note 12 Series unveiled with Chinese release dates

Xiaomi has unveiled its new Redmi Note 12 Series consisting of the Redmi Note 12 DISCOVERY EDITION, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 5G. The Redmi Note 12 DISCOVERY EDITION is the high-end model uniquely featuring 210W HyperCharge which will refill the battery fully in just nine minutes. Customers in China opting to buy this model will be set back RMB 2,399 ($330).
The full specifications for the new series of phones is as follows:
|
Redmi Note 12 DISCOVERY EDITION
|
Redmi Note 12 Pro+
|
Redmi Note 12 Pro
|
Redmi Note 12 5G
|Design
|
Dimensions: 162.90 x 76.03 x 8.98 mm²
Weight: 207.5g²
Colors: Black
IR blaster
|
Dimensions: 162.90 x 76.03 x 8.98 mm²
Weight: 208.4g²
Colors: Blue, White, Black
IR blaster
|
Dimensions: 162.90 x 76.00 x 7.90 mm²
Weight: 187g²
Colors: Blue, White, Black, Purple
IR blaster
|
Dimensions: 165.88 x 76.21 x 7.98 mm²
Weight: 188g²
Colors: Blue, White, Black
IR blaster
|
Camera
|
200MP main camera
Samsung HPX
1/1.4" sensor size, f/1.65, 7P
ALD
OIS
8MP ultra-wide angle camera
2MP macro camera
16MP front camera
|
200MP main camera
Samsung HPX
1/1.4" sensor size, f/1.65, 7P
ALD
OIS
8MP ultra-wide angle camera
2MP macro camera
16MP front camera
|
50MP main camera
Sony’s IMX766
1/1.56" sensor size, f/1.88, 6P
OIS
8MP ultra-wide angle camera
2MP macro camera
16MP front camera
|
48MP main camera
0.8μm 1.6μm 4-in-1 pixel size
2MP depth sensor
8MP front camera
1.12μm, f/2.0
|Display
|
6.67" OLED display
20:9, 2400x1080
120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate
Brightness: 500 (typ), HBM 900nits
Contrast ratio: 5,000,000 : 1
Dolby Vision®
HDR10, HDR10+
|
6.67" OLED display
20:9, 2400x1080
120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate
Brightness: 500 (typ), HBM 900nits
Contrast ratio: 5,000,000 : 1
Dolby Vision®
HDR10, HDR10+
|
6.67" OLED display
20:9, 2400x1080
120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate
Brightness: 500 (typ), HBM 900nits
Contrast ratio: 5,000,000 : 1
Dolby Vision®
HDR10, HDR10+
|
6.67" OLED display
20:9, 2400x1080
Up tp 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate
Brightness: 450 (typ), 1200nits (peak)
Contrast ratio: 4,500,000 : 1
SGS Eye Care Display and Seamless Pro
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|
Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1
|
Battery & Charging
|
4,300mAh battery(2*2,150)
210W HyperCharge
|
5,000mAh battery
120W HyperCharge
|
5,000mAh battery
67W turbo charging
|
5,000mAh battery
33W wired charging
|Audio
|
1012+1216 dual speakers
3.5mm headphone jack
|
1012+1216 dual speakers
3.5mm headphone jack
|
1012+1216 dual speakers
3.5mm headphone jack
|
1216 mono speaker
3.5mm headphone jack
|Storage
|LPDDR4x + UFS 2.2
|LPDDR4x + UFS 2.2
|LPDDR4x + UFS 2.2
|LPDDR4x + UFS 2.2
|Variant
|8GB+256GB
|8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB
|6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB
|4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB
|
Connectivity
|
Dual SIM + Dual 5G
WiFi 6
NFC
|
Dual SIM + Dual 5G
WiFi 6
NFC
|
Dual SIM + Dual 5G
WiFi 6
NFC
|
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
|Unlock
|Side fingerprint sensor
|Side fingerprint sensor
|Side fingerprint sensor
|Side fingerprint sensor
|
Operating System
|MIUI 13 based on Android 12
|MIUI 13 based on Android 12
|MIUI 13 based on Android 12
|MIUI 13 based on Android 12
As mentioned, the Redmi Note 12 DISCOVERY EDITION will cost RMB 2,399 and sales for this and most of the other phones start at 8 p.m. on October 30. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will cost RMB 2,199 for the 8GB + 256 GB model and RMB 2,399 for the 12 GB + 256 GB model. A special Redmi Note 12 YIBO EDITION based on the Pro+ will be available for RMB 2,599, this model won’t be available until November 11, however.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in 6 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, and 12 GB + 256 GB variants for RMB 1,699, RMB 1,799, RMB 1,999, and RMB 2,199 respectively. Finally, the Redmi Note 12 5G will be available in 4 GB + 128 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 256 GB for RMB 1,199, RMB 1,299, RMB 1,499, and RMB 1,699 respectively. All the aforementioned products will be available through official Chinese Xiaomi channels.
Source: Mi
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement