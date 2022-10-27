Redmi Note 12 Series unveiled with Chinese release dates

Neowin · with 0 comments

Phones from the Redmi Note 12 Series

Xiaomi has unveiled its new Redmi Note 12 Series consisting of the Redmi Note 12 DISCOVERY EDITION, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 5G. The Redmi Note 12 DISCOVERY EDITION is the high-end model uniquely featuring 210W HyperCharge which will refill the battery fully in just nine minutes. Customers in China opting to buy this model will be set back RMB 2,399 ($330).

The full specifications for the new series of phones is as follows:

Redmi Note 12 DISCOVERY EDITION

Redmi Note 12 Pro+

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Redmi Note 12 5G
Design

Dimensions: 162.90 x 76.03 x 8.98 mm²

Weight: 207.5g²

Colors: Black

IR blaster

Dimensions: 162.90 x 76.03 x 8.98 mm²

Weight: 208.4g²

Colors: Blue, White, Black

IR blaster

Dimensions: 162.90 x 76.00 x 7.90 mm²

Weight: 187g²

Colors: Blue, White, Black, Purple

IR blaster

Dimensions: 165.88 x 76.21 x 7.98 mm²

Weight: 188g²

Colors: Blue, White, Black

IR blaster

Camera

200MP main camera

Samsung HPX

1/1.4" sensor size, f/1.65, 7P

ALD

OIS

8MP ultra-wide angle camera

2MP macro camera

16MP front camera

200MP main camera

Samsung HPX

1/1.4" sensor size, f/1.65, 7P

ALD

OIS

8MP ultra-wide angle camera

2MP macro camera

16MP front camera

50MP main camera

Sony’s IMX766

1/1.56" sensor size, f/1.88, 6P

OIS

8MP ultra-wide angle camera

2MP macro camera

16MP front camera

48MP main camera

0.8μm 1.6μm 4-in-1 pixel size

2MP depth sensor

8MP front camera

1.12μm, f/2.0
Display

6.67" OLED display

20:9, 2400x1080

120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate

Brightness: 500 (typ), HBM 900nits

Contrast ratio: 5,000,000 : 1

Dolby Vision®

HDR10, HDR10+

6.67" OLED display

20:9, 2400x1080

120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate

Brightness: 500 (typ), HBM 900nits

Contrast ratio: 5,000,000 : 1

Dolby Vision®

HDR10, HDR10+

6.67" OLED display

20:9, 2400x1080

120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate

Brightness: 500 (typ), HBM 900nits

Contrast ratio: 5,000,000 : 1

Dolby Vision®

HDR10, HDR10+

6.67" OLED display

20:9, 2400x1080

Up tp 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate

Brightness: 450 (typ), 1200nits (peak)

Contrast ratio: 4,500,000 : 1

SGS Eye Care Display and Seamless Pro
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 1080

Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1

Battery & Charging

4,300mAh battery(2*2,150)

210W HyperCharge

5,000mAh battery

120W HyperCharge

5,000mAh battery

67W turbo charging

5,000mAh battery

33W wired charging
Audio

1012+1216 dual speakers

3.5mm headphone jack

1012+1216 dual speakers

3.5mm headphone jack

1012+1216 dual speakers

3.5mm headphone jack

1216 mono speaker

3.5mm headphone jack
Storage LPDDR4x + UFS 2.2 LPDDR4x + UFS 2.2 LPDDR4x + UFS 2.2 LPDDR4x + UFS 2.2
Variant 8GB+256GB 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB

Connectivity

Dual SIM + Dual 5G

WiFi 6

NFC

Dual SIM + Dual 5G

WiFi 6

NFC

Dual SIM + Dual 5G

WiFi 6

NFC

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1
Unlock Side fingerprint sensor Side fingerprint sensor Side fingerprint sensor Side fingerprint sensor

Operating System

 MIUI 13 based on Android 12 MIUI 13 based on Android 12 MIUI 13 based on Android 12 MIUI 13 based on Android 12

As mentioned, the Redmi Note 12 DISCOVERY EDITION will cost RMB 2,399 and sales for this and most of the other phones start at 8 p.m. on October 30. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will cost RMB 2,199 for the 8GB + 256 GB model and RMB 2,399 for the 12 GB + 256 GB model. A special Redmi Note 12 YIBO EDITION based on the Pro+ will be available for RMB 2,599, this model won’t be available until November 11, however.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in 6 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, and 12 GB + 256 GB variants for RMB 1,699, RMB 1,799, RMB 1,999, and RMB 2,199 respectively. Finally, the Redmi Note 12 5G will be available in 4 GB + 128 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 256 GB for RMB 1,199, RMB 1,299, RMB 1,499, and RMB 1,699 respectively. All the aforementioned products will be available through official Chinese Xiaomi channels.

Source: Mi

Report a problem with article
Windows 11 Insider Preview
Next Article

Windows 11 Dev Preview enables drag and drop, Tablet optimized taskbar for everyone
Chronowatch C-Max
Previous Article

Save 75% off on this Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement