Redmi Note 12 Series unveiled with Chinese release dates

Xiaomi has unveiled its new Redmi Note 12 Series consisting of the Redmi Note 12 DISCOVERY EDITION, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 5G. The Redmi Note 12 DISCOVERY EDITION is the high-end model uniquely featuring 210W HyperCharge which will refill the battery fully in just nine minutes. Customers in China opting to buy this model will be set back RMB 2,399 ($330).

The full specifications for the new series of phones is as follows:

Redmi Note 12 DISCOVERY EDITION Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Redmi Note 12 Pro Redmi Note 12 5G Design Dimensions: 162.90 x 76.03 x 8.98 mm² Weight: 207.5g² Colors: Black IR blaster Dimensions: 162.90 x 76.03 x 8.98 mm² Weight: 208.4g² Colors: Blue, White, Black IR blaster Dimensions: 162.90 x 76.00 x 7.90 mm² Weight: 187g² Colors: Blue, White, Black, Purple IR blaster Dimensions: 165.88 x 76.21 x 7.98 mm² Weight: 188g² Colors: Blue, White, Black IR blaster Camera 200MP main camera Samsung HPX 1/1.4" sensor size, f/1.65, 7P ALD OIS 8MP ultra-wide angle camera 2MP macro camera 16MP front camera 200MP main camera Samsung HPX 1/1.4" sensor size, f/1.65, 7P ALD OIS 8MP ultra-wide angle camera 2MP macro camera 16MP front camera 50MP main camera Sony’s IMX766 1/1.56" sensor size, f/1.88, 6P OIS 8MP ultra-wide angle camera 2MP macro camera 16MP front camera 48MP main camera 0.8μm 1.6μm 4-in-1 pixel size 2MP depth sensor 8MP front camera 1.12μm, f/2.0 Display 6.67" OLED display 20:9, 2400x1080 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate Brightness: 500 (typ), HBM 900nits Contrast ratio: 5,000,000 : 1 Dolby Vision® HDR10, HDR10+ 6.67" OLED display 20:9, 2400x1080 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate Brightness: 500 (typ), HBM 900nits Contrast ratio: 5,000,000 : 1 Dolby Vision® HDR10, HDR10+ 6.67" OLED display 20:9, 2400x1080 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate Brightness: 500 (typ), HBM 900nits Contrast ratio: 5,000,000 : 1 Dolby Vision® HDR10, HDR10+ 6.67" OLED display 20:9, 2400x1080 Up tp 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate Brightness: 450 (typ), 1200nits (peak) Contrast ratio: 4,500,000 : 1 SGS Eye Care Display and Seamless Pro Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1 Battery & Charging 4,300mAh battery(2*2,150) 210W HyperCharge 5,000mAh battery 120W HyperCharge 5,000mAh battery 67W turbo charging 5,000mAh battery 33W wired charging Audio 1012+1216 dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack 1012+1216 dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack 1012+1216 dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack 1216 mono speaker 3.5mm headphone jack Storage LPDDR4x + UFS 2.2 LPDDR4x + UFS 2.2 LPDDR4x + UFS 2.2 LPDDR4x + UFS 2.2 Variant 8GB+256GB 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB Connectivity Dual SIM + Dual 5G WiFi 6 NFC Dual SIM + Dual 5G WiFi 6 NFC Dual SIM + Dual 5G WiFi 6 NFC WiFi 5 Bluetooth 5.1 Unlock Side fingerprint sensor Side fingerprint sensor Side fingerprint sensor Side fingerprint sensor Operating System MIUI 13 based on Android 12 MIUI 13 based on Android 12 MIUI 13 based on Android 12 MIUI 13 based on Android 12

As mentioned, the Redmi Note 12 DISCOVERY EDITION will cost RMB 2,399 and sales for this and most of the other phones start at 8 p.m. on October 30. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will cost RMB 2,199 for the 8GB + 256 GB model and RMB 2,399 for the 12 GB + 256 GB model. A special Redmi Note 12 YIBO EDITION based on the Pro+ will be available for RMB 2,599, this model won’t be available until November 11, however.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in 6 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, and 12 GB + 256 GB variants for RMB 1,699, RMB 1,799, RMB 1,999, and RMB 2,199 respectively. Finally, the Redmi Note 12 5G will be available in 4 GB + 128 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 256 GB for RMB 1,199, RMB 1,299, RMB 1,499, and RMB 1,699 respectively. All the aforementioned products will be available through official Chinese Xiaomi channels.

Source: Mi