Xiaomi reveals four Redmi Note Series 12 phones with triple camera system and more

Xiaomi unveiled its Redmi Note Series 12 today in Paris, France. The lineup includes four Redmi devices: Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, and Redmi Note 12.
The product line follows Xiaomi’s Redmi Note Series 11 and comes with upgrades to battery life, charging speeds, user interface, and more. Out of the devices of the Redmi Note Series 12, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes with the most advanced capabilities. The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera system containing the company’s flagship 200MP main camera, a macro camera, and an ultra-wide camera. Whereas, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G has an IMX766 sensor with OIS and ultrawide and macro cameras. The device also uses AI algorithms to improve the photography experience.
Xiaomi described the “remarkably bright and vivid” displays of the Pro models that utilize 120Hz Flow AMOLED displays, which come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G also have flexible P-OLED materials that give the phones slimmer bezels further improving the visual experience.
More features highlighted by Xiaomi for the phones are as follows.
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G:
-
120Hz 6.67” FHD+ Flow AMOLED display
-
200MP wide camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera
-
16MP front camera
-
162.9mm x 76mm x 8.98mm, 210.5g
-
MediaTek Dimensity 1080
-
LPDDR4X UFS 2.2 Storage
-
5,000mAh (typ) battery, supports 120W HyperCharge
-
Dual speakers, Dolby Atmos®, 3.5mm headphone jack
-
Supports dual 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC⁶, IR Blast
-
Bands:-
- 2G: GSM:850 900 1800 1900 MHz,
- 3G: WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
- 4G: LTE FDD: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66
- 4G: LTE TDD: 38/40/41
- 5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78
-
Variant: 8GB+256GB
-
Side fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock
-
Colors: Midnight Black, Polar White, Sky Blue
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G:
-
120Hz 6.67” FHD+ Flow AMOLED display
-
IMX766 50MP wide camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera
-
16MP front camera
-
162.9mm x 76mm x 7.9mm, 187g
-
MediaTek Dimensity 1080
-
LPDDR4X UFS 2.2 Storage
-
5,000mAh (typ) battery, supports 67W turbo charging
-
Dual speakers, Dolby Atmos®, 3.5mm headphone jack
-
Supports dual 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC⁶, IR Blast
-
Bands:-
- 2G: GSM:850 900 1800 1900 MHz,
- 3G: WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
- 4G: LTE FDD: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66
- 4G: LTE TDD: 38/40/41
- 5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78
-
Variant: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB
-
Side fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock
-
Colors: Midnight Black, Polar White, Sky Blue
Redmi Note 12 5G:
-
120Hz 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay
-
48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera
-
13MP front camera
-
165.88mm x 76.21mm x 7.98mm, 189g
-
Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1
-
LPDDR4X UFS 2.2 Storage
-
5,000mAh (typ) battery 33W fast charging
-
3.5mm headphone jack
-
Supports dual 5G, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, IR Blast
- Bands:
- 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900 MHz
- 3G: WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
- 4G: LTE FDD: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32
- 4G: LTE TDD: 38/40/41
- 5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78
-
Side fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock
-
Variant: 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, Expandable storage up to 1TB⁷
-
Color: Onyx Gray, Forest Green, Ice Blue
Redmi Note 12:
-
120Hz 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay
-
50MP wide camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera
-
13MP front camera
-
165.66mm x 75.96mm x 7.85mm, 183.5g
-
Snapdragon® 685
-
LPDDR4X UFS 2.2 Storage
-
5,000mAh (typ) battery, 33W fast charging
-
3.5mm headphone jack
-
Connectivity: Dual Sim + microSD, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, IR Blast
- Bands:
- 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900 MHz
- 3G: WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
- 4G: LTE FDD: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66
- 4G: LTE TDD: 38/40/41
-
Side fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock
-
Variant: 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, Expandable storage up to 1TB
-
Color: Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
Customers can get the latest models, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G at starting prices of EUR 499 (USD 543.79) and EUR 399 (USD 434.81) respectively. While the Redmi Note 12 5G has a starting price of EUR 299 (USD 325.84) and the Redmi Note 12 starts at EUR 199 (USD 216.86). The company adds that its Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 are more budget-friendly options.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement