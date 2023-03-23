Xiaomi reveals four Redmi Note Series 12 phones with triple camera system and more

Xiaomi unveiled its Redmi Note Series 12 today in Paris, France. The lineup includes four Redmi devices: Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, and Redmi Note 12.

The product line follows Xiaomi’s Redmi Note Series 11 and comes with upgrades to battery life, charging speeds, user interface, and more. Out of the devices of the Redmi Note Series 12, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes with the most advanced capabilities. The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera system containing the company’s flagship 200MP main camera, a macro camera, and an ultra-wide camera. Whereas, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G has an IMX766 sensor with OIS and ultrawide and macro cameras. The device also uses AI algorithms to improve the photography experience.

Xiaomi described the “remarkably bright and vivid” displays of the Pro models that utilize 120Hz Flow AMOLED displays, which come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G also have flexible P-OLED materials that give the phones slimmer bezels further improving the visual experience.

More features highlighted by Xiaomi for the phones are as follows.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G:

120Hz 6.67” FHD+ Flow AMOLED display

200MP wide camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera

16MP front camera

162.9mm x 76mm x 8.98mm, 210.5g

MediaTek Dimensity 1080

LPDDR4X UFS 2.2 Storage

5,000mAh (typ) battery, supports 120W HyperCharge

Dual speakers, Dolby Atmos®, 3.5mm headphone jack

Supports dual 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC⁶, IR Blast

Bands:-

2G: GSM:850 900 1800 1900 MHz,

3G: WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/6/8/19

4G: LTE FDD: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66

4G: LTE TDD: 38/40/41

5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78

Variant: 8GB+256GB

Side fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock

Colors: Midnight Black, Polar White, Sky Blue

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G:

120Hz 6.67” FHD+ Flow AMOLED display

IMX766 50MP wide camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera

16MP front camera

162.9mm x 76mm x 7.9mm, 187g

MediaTek Dimensity 1080

LPDDR4X UFS 2.2 Storage

5,000mAh (typ) battery, supports 67W turbo charging

Dual speakers, Dolby Atmos®, 3.5mm headphone jack

Supports dual 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC⁶, IR Blast

Bands:-

2G: GSM:850 900 1800 1900 MHz,

3G: WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/6/8/19

4G: LTE FDD: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66

4G: LTE TDD: 38/40/41

5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78

Variant: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB

Side fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock

Colors: Midnight Black, Polar White, Sky Blue

Redmi Note 12 5G:

120Hz 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay

48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera

13MP front camera

165.88mm x 76.21mm x 7.98mm, 189g

Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1

LPDDR4X UFS 2.2 Storage

5,000mAh (typ) battery 33W fast charging

3.5mm headphone jack

Supports dual 5G, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, IR Blast

Bands:

2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900 MHz

3G: WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/6/8/19

4G: LTE FDD: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/32

4G: LTE TDD: 38/40/41

5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78

Side fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock

Variant: 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, Expandable storage up to 1TB⁷

Color: Onyx Gray, Forest Green, Ice Blue

Redmi Note 12:

120Hz 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay

50MP wide camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera

13MP front camera

165.66mm x 75.96mm x 7.85mm, 183.5g

Snapdragon® 685

LPDDR4X UFS 2.2 Storage

5,000mAh (typ) battery, 33W fast charging

3.5mm headphone jack

Connectivity: Dual Sim + microSD, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, IR Blast

Bands:

2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900 MHz

3G: WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/6/8/19

4G: LTE FDD: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66

4G: LTE TDD: 38/40/41

Side fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock

Variant: 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, Expandable storage up to 1TB

Color: Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue

Customers can get the latest models, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G at starting prices of EUR 499 (USD 543.79) and EUR 399 (USD 434.81) respectively. While the Redmi Note 12 5G has a starting price of EUR 299 (USD 325.84) and the Redmi Note 12 starts at EUR 199 (USD 216.86). The company adds that its Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 are more budget-friendly options.