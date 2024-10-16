Xiaomi's smart ring will auto-adjust to your finger size, patent suggests

Xiaomi is expected to debut the Xiaomi 15 series this month in China, with its first purported look recently leaking. It is going to be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered phone to launch. While fans wait for the Xiaomi 15 series, a new patent has emerged suggesting that Xiaomi is working on an actual "smart" ring.

Samsung also unveiled its smart ring this year, the Galaxy Ring. However, the problem with traditional smart rings is that getting the exact fit is quite a challenge. Although for Galaxy Ring, you can request a test kit with all the available sizes, helping customers choose the right size, it incurs additional costs. Xiaomi's smart ring aims to eliminate all this fuss.

Xiaomi's patent addresses the issue of smart ring size, by integrating an elastic component (PVC or rubbery material). This will supposedly ensure that the smart ring always fits perfectly on your finger. You can use it on any of your fingers without worrying about the fit, as it will automatically adjust to the size of any of your fingers.

The patent was filed with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). Xiaomi's smart ring with self-adjusting properties opens new possibilities that are impossible with fixed-size smart rings. Current smart rings can cause discomfort in situations when you have finger swelling or you gain weight.

Not only should this feature benefit customers, but a smart ring with elastic components should also be beneficial for Xiaomi, as they will need to develop a single-size ring, potentially reducing production costs. Additionally, Xiaomi's smart ring patent reveals that the wearable is not only compatible with Bluetooth but with Wi-Fi and mobile networks (2G, 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G NR).

The smart ring also has a proximity sensor, an NFC chip, a UWB chip, internal storage, a light sensor, an acceleration sensor, a gyroscope, a magnetic sensor, and a temperature sensor. The patent also reveals that the ring will have a touch zone, a microphone, and a small speaker for calls. Xiaomi is expected to include air gesture tech to control brands' devices.

Source and image: 91Mobiles