Xiaomi raises the bar with 300W fast charging demo, charges phone in 5 minutes

Xiaomi 300W Fast Charging

Xiaomi doesn't seem to waste a second when it comes to flexing its fast-charging tech front of the world. Its latest feat is the new 300W wired fast charging demo where it charged a Redmi Note 12 Pro+ smartphone in just 5 minutes. It's faster than Xiaomi's own 210W charging on the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition.

Surprisingly, the news comes not long after realme showcased 240W fast charging on the realme GT Neo 5 smartphone. But now, Xiaomi seems to take the lead. As per the company's data, the power meter managed to display a peak input power of 290W during the demo.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ (fitted with a 4,100 mAh battery) used in the demo reached zero to 50% charge in around 2.2 minutes and got 100% charged in 5 minutes. That's a three-minute gain in comparison to Xiaomi's previous fast-charging demos.

Back in 2021, it took around 8 minutes to fuel up a 4,000 mAh battery using the company's 200W fast charging tech. However, while the five-minute charging time looks impressive on paper, there is no word on other important factors like how it would affect the battery's charging cycles. Also, Xiaomi is yet to reveal when (or if) its new 300W fast-charging tech would be mass-produced and launched in the market.

