Robocop: Rogue City gets delayed from September to November 9, 2023

We are getting into the time period where we are seeing some games that were scheduled for release by the end of 2023 get pushed back. One of them is apparently Robocop: Rogue City. The good news is that this delay might not be too bad for fans of the movie franchise.

Originally, the first-person shooter was due for release sometime in September 2023. However, a new financial update from its publisher Nacon (via Xfire) now shows a new release date of November 9, 2023. Thankfully that's not a huge delay for this game.

Robocop: Rogue City's developer Teyon, the makers of another cyborg movie-based game Terminator: Resistance, recently held a closed beta test for the game in early July. It's possible that the results of that closed beta test caused the developer and the publisher to delay the game's release by a couple of months.

One problem with that new release date is that it will be launched just one day before Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on November 10. We would not be surprised Robocop: Rogue City got delayed a few weeks more to keep away from the launch of the latest title in the blockbuster FPS franchise.

Here's a quick summary of Robocop: Rogue City, which takes place in between the events of the movies Robocop 2 and Robocop 3.

With your powerful Auto-9 or one of the other 20 weapons available, eradicate criminals throughout an explosive first-person adventure. Thanks to your robotic strength and cybernetic abilities, which can be upgraded as you progress, you are the most effective officer at upholding the law. Explore open areas and complete your objectives according to your own sense of justice. Finding evidence, interrogation and maintaining public order are just some of your daily tasks as a police officer. But don't take decisions lightly: your choices can determine the fate of citizens and the result of your mission.

Perhaps the game's biggest feature is that Robocop 1 and 2 actor Peter Weller will be back to voice and use his likeness for Robocop: Rogue City. The game is due out on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S and X consoles.