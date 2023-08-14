Microsoft: Windows 10 (KB5028244) app installs via ClickOnce incorrectly nagging users

Towards the end of July, Microsoft released KB5028244, its C-release non-security update for the month. The update was one which brought in multiple issues like those related to UWP and Win32, BitLocker, printers, and more. Find the full release notes of the update in its dedicated post.

However, the update wasn't flawless as Microsoft confirmed a major bug that was causing video codec issues, and Windows 11 was affected too. Today, the tech giant has confirmed another bug in the update. Microsoft says that applications installed via ClickOnce are incorrectly showing as not installed. Microsoft has issued a known issue rollback for this bug.

On its health dashboard, Microsoft explains the bug in detail as well as its workaround:

After installing KB5028244 or later updates, apps which were deployed using ClickOnce might begin to prompt for installation even when the ClickOnce apps are already installed and marked as “trusted”. Workaround: To temporarily workaround the issue, uninstall the impacted ClickOnce Application and reinstall the application again. Resolution: This issue is resolved using Known Issue Rollback (KIR). Please note that it might take up to 24 hours for the resolution to propagate automatically to consumer devices and non-managed business devices. Restarting your Windows device might help the resolution apply to your device faster. For enterprise-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue can be resolved by installing and configuring a special Group Policy. The special Group Policy can be found in Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> . Group Policy downloads with Group Policy name: Download for Windows 10, version 22H2; Windows 10, version 21H2 - Windows 10 20H2, 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2 KB5028244 230814_02353 Feature Preview

Important: You will need to install and configure the Group Policy for your version of Windows to resolve this issue.

You can find the official announcement post here on the health dashboard site.