Rocksteady confirms huge Suicide Squad delay, pushing it all the way back to 2024

Batman Arkham trilogy developer Rocksteady Studios has confirmed a massive delay has hit its next major project, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The cooperative action game is now releasing on February 2, 2024, ditching the May 26, 2023, launch date the studio announced only a couple of months ago after multiple delays.

"We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players," announced Rocksteady on Twitter today. "There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year."

pic.twitter.com/iycWye9X42 — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) April 13, 2023

The studio did not go into detail on what sort of changes the Warner Bros.-published game will be undergoing during the many months it just received for additional development. A Bloomberg report in March revealed that Suicide Squad had already been delayed internally following a rather unsavory reception to the latest gameplay trailer.

Fans had mainly criticized the trailer's over-the-top looter shooter gameplay, reduced focus on superhero power aspects, plus the confirmation of a microtransactions store and premium battle pass. The studio describing the title as a live service entry also didn't land very well.

With the new February 2 launch date, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is coming out on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation platforms.