Seagate unveils new 22TB IronWolf Pro hard drive

The Seagate IronWolf 22TB hard drive

Today, at the NAB 2023 conference, Seagate unveiled a new addition to its lineup of high-capacity hard drives aimed at commercial and enterprise customers. The new IronWolf Pro is a conventional magnetic recording hard disk drive with a 22TB capacity.

The IronWolf Pro 22TB is a standard 3.5-inch drive with a SATA3 (6Gbps) connector. It features ten plates and twenty heads operating at 7200 revolutions per minute (RPM). Seagate claims its newest high-capacity drive provides exceptional network and direct-attached storage performance with a yearly workload rate of 550 terabytes. Also, the disk ensures long-term reliability in multi-bay systems thanks to built-in rotational vibration sensors.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 22TB
Form-factor CMR 3.5-inch SATA3 6Gpbs, 7200rpm
Cache 512MB
Mean Time Between Failures 2,500,000 hours
Max Sustained Transfer Rate 285MB/s
Average Operating Power 7.9W
Noise level (seek) 26dB
Limited Warranty 5 years
Price $599

Although Seagate says the MSRP for its newest 22TB hard drive is $599, you can order it at Newegg for $399. If you need a solid hard drive for network-attached storage or a regular PC, but 22TB is too much or too expensive, check out these deals on Seagate's smaller HDD with much more affordable price tags.

