Samsung will provide its suite of Galaxy S24 AI features for free till the end of 2025

Last night, Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy S24 series phones that come with a host of new AI features like Live Translate, AI powered notes and more. While, the features do look enticing, Samsung may not provide them for free perpetually.

As per the company's fine print on the Galaxy S24's landing page it looks like the AI powered features will be free on the S24 series till the end of 2025. The company also notes that different terms will apply to AI features that are provided by third-parties.

Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.

There is no word on the pricing or if Samsung plans to offer a subscription model to take advantage of these features after 2025. It is worth noting that all the AI powered features, with the exception of Live Translate, will require an internet connection as they run on the cloud.

It is not surprising however, as Google alsoreserves some of the Pixel 8's AI features like the Magic Editor for those with a Google One subscription. Samsung is relying on Google's partnership to deliver some of the features and as noted in the footnotes, these features will be governed by third-parties and may remain free for longer.

Samsung has confirmed that it is planning to offer seven years of software support for the Galaxy S24 series. Given the long support, it is surprising to see the company offer only two years of free AI features, especially since yesterday's launch event was centered around AI. It will be interesting to see how Samsung plans to upsell Galaxy AI to consumers once the free period has ended. During the Galaxy AI announcement late last year, Samsung noted that it plans to develop a comprehensive AI experience for mobile devices so it may be worth paying a little extra to get a suite of AI tools at your disposal.