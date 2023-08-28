Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may come with brighter display and ditch curved edge

Samsung is expected to announce the new Galaxy S24 series devices next and it looks like the company has a couple of surprises up its sleeve.

According to reliable leaker Ice Universe, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come with a huge 6.8-inch screen with 3120x1440 resolution and an eye blinding peak brightness of 2500nit. If true, this would represent a staggering 40% jump in the peak brightness compared to the Galaxy S23 which maxes out at 1750nits.

Exclusive: Galaxy S24 Ultra about 6.8" (actual 6.78") screen, 3120x1440, 19.5:5, peak brightness 2500nit. pic.twitter.com/8I1UtTkyaY — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 28, 2023

The Galaxy S24 series, like its predecessors, will feature an OLED panel, giving users the best experience possible. While the leak did not go in-depth about the panel, Samsung is rumored to use the M13 panel which is expected to be thinner and power efficient.

Not only that, but there is another leak that surfaced recently confirming another major shift from Samsung with regards to the Galaxy S24 series. According to leaker Digital Chat Station over at Weibo, Samsung is expected to ditch the curved display in favor of flat display.

This would be a major change for Samsung as it will be the first time in almost a decade that the company will have no flagship with a curved display. In case you forgot, 2014 was the last time Samsung had a year without a flagship with curved screen. Since then, the Korean giant had at least one S or Note series phone with a curved display, starting with the Galaxy S6 Edge.

[Translated from Chinese] Next, the straight screen and the curved screen in the Android flagship array to compete, it is rumored that the Samsung S24 series is all straight, a certain big factory makes the curve like straight, the new flagship of the Juchang is also the main push, straight screen enthusiasts choose more.

While there is no official word on when Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 series, a safe bet would be Q1 of 2024, given the company's history. Furthermore, there is chance that Samsung may drop the Plus model from the Galaxy S24 lineup and instead go with Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra.