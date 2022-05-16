Samsung may be working on a custom chipset for Galaxy S Series

A couple of months ago, Galaxy S22 users accused Samsung of throttling over 10,000 apps. In response to the outrage, the South Korean tech firm later clarified that the Game Optimizing Service (GOS) was causing the problem and that the throttling of apps was necessary to prevent overheating and optimize the battery life. The company promised to fix the issues via a software update, but it apparently wouldn't fix the root cause of the problem.

What the software update would do is it'll give users more control over the performance while running apps. The problem appears to be with the Application Processor (AP) from both Samsung's own Exynos and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. While responding to how the company will resolve the Game Optimizing Service (GOS), the chief of Samsung's mobile division, Roh Tae-moon said that the company would make an AP dedicated to Galaxy S Series.

While Roh did not reveal any further details about the AP and how it'll be different from Exynos, renowned leaker Ice universe has claimed that Samsung's new processor dedicated to Galaxy phones will be used in the "Galaxy S25 Series" in 2025. Ice universe's tweet seems to be suggesting that the "S25 Series" will be the first Galaxy lineup to get the new chipset.

However, Samsung may continue to work on Exynos chipsets for other smartphone makers like Oppo and Xiaomi. It would be interesting to see whether the company will keep using Exynos on its future foldable phones in the future.

Sources: Innews24(Korean), Ice universe