Samsung could adopt a new mobile strategy next year

The in 2022 released Galaxy S22 in various color offerings

It has long been Samsung's strategy to release three Galaxy S models at the beginning of every year. But the company seems to have shown interest in adopting a new mobile strategy, where two Galaxy S handsets will be released instead of three.

According to a report from the Korean news outlet The Elec, Samsung is considering scrapping the 'Plus' model in the Galaxy S24 series that will debut next year. The report does not explain why the South Korean giant had to cancel the S24 Plus model, but it speculates that "the current state of the smartphone market" could be responsible for the move.

Samsung is all set to release the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. If the report is true, the S23 series will give consumers one final opportunity to buy the 'Plus' model, which is slightly better than the regular Galaxy S and slightly less powerful than the 'Ultra' model. But from next year, you have to settle on either the standard model or go for the most premium one.

Last year, Apple's iPhone 14 Plus received a lukewarm response from consumers, giving birth to speculations about whether Apple will stop making 'Plus' models going forward. However, it is amply clear that iPhone 14 Plus is the most unpopular handset in the lineup. The same holds true in the case of the Galaxy S22 series as well, as Samsung sold a total of 1.42 million units of S22 Plus in the first three months after its release. In contrast, the S22 Ultra and the regular S22 saw far better sales numbers during the same time frame.

Besides the 'Plus' model, Samsung is also expected to reduce the number of models in the Galaxy A series. Again, there is no solid explanation for why Samsung is wanting to reduce the number of models in the mid-range segment.

Source: The Elec