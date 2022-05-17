Zoom Learning Center gets additional languages, and it's free for everyone

In a world where COVID-19 has disrupted the status quo by limiting human contact, online learning has become the new normal for many across the globe. Now, people are increasingly leaning towards remote jobs and positions that do not require in-person interactions. This has led to big names in tech investing in making the online experience better for everyone.

With this rising trend, Zoom is also building towards experiences that are aimed at catering to the masses who want to use Zoom "like a pro". One of these experiences is the Zoom Learning Center available to users for free.

Now, Zoom has announced that it is releasing additional languages for its learning resource. This will allow users to access the company's library of various administration courses and products in languages including English, Spanish, German, and Japanese.

The company also mentioned some of the reasons to "love" the Zoom Learning Center:

It’s for everyone — You do not have to be a Zoom customer or have a Zoom license to access and learn. With engaging content for new and experienced Zoom users and both live and on-demand courses as short as five minutes, there is truly something for everyone.

Some of the learning plans incorporate Getting Started with Zoom, Zoom Security Basics, Before the Meeting, and Welcome to Zoom Phone. In addition to learning how to use Zoom's suite of communication solutions through self-paced and on-demand courses, users can also learn from a Zoom expert live.

You can access the Zoom Learning Center by heading over to the dedicated webpage here.