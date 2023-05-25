Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may launch sooner than you think

Image showing the Galaxy S23 lineup

We are well into 2023 and haven't seen the Galaxy S22 FE yet. And, in all likelihood, we never will. However, that doesn't mean Samsung is turning its back on the Fan Edition phones, at least for now. Several rumors have already suggested that Samsung is planning to release Galaxy S23 FE this year.

According to the latest rumor, Samsung has plans to release the S23 FE before the official launch of its next-generation foldable phones -- Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5. A couple of months ago, we saw reports claiming that Galaxy S23 FE would debut sometime in September. But fresh rumors are claiming that the official launch date of S23 FE has now been brought forward.

On his Twitter handle, leaker Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) has claimed that Samsung is eyeing a July-August timeframe to release the Galaxy S23 FE. In certain regions, it will be available for purchase well before the launch of new Galaxy foldable phones.

Fan Edition phones never get released with as much fanfare as the more premium Galaxy S or foldable phones. Usually, the company announces them in a blog post. It makes sense because, in FE-branded devices, you hardly get anything new. Essentially, it's a toned-down variant of the Galaxy S base model.

History might repeat itself, and we might see the S23 FE announcement in a blog post, while foldable phones go official at the Unpacked event this year in the summertime.

Samsung has not officially announced when it will host the Unpacked summer event. But in recent years, the event has been held in August. Last year, it was held on August 10, and a year before that, it was on August 11.

Due to the sluggish sales of the S series, there are predictions that Samsung Electronics will release the 'Galaxy S23 FE' in certain regions before the launch of the new foldable phone. In this case, the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be released around July or August. https://t.co/pxlXiNybq5 — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) May 24, 2023

However, we have previously heard that Samsung may hold the Unpacked event in July this year, breaking with its tradition. Whatever the case may be, the S23 FE will reportedly go official before the Unpacked event.