Samsung Galaxy S24 FE reportedly in development, likely to launch late 2024

Samsung has been releasing affordable flagship phones in its FE (Fan Edition) series every year after the launch of the flagship Galaxy S20. Sources now confirm that Samsung is working on the Galaxy S24 FE.

According to Galaxy Club (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S24 FE is currently in development under the project name R12. This follows the naming scheme Samsung used for previous FE phones - the S20 FE was R8, the S21 FE was R9, and the S23 FE was R11. An unreleased S22 FE was also in the works under the codename R10 but never saw the light of day.

While previous FE models were released around 6 months after the flagship S models, it seems that the S24 FE may take longer to materialize. Leaked information suggests that Samsung will not be ready to launch the more affordable Galaxy S series phone this summer.

Instead, sources claim that the Galaxy S24 FE is now targeting a late 2024 release. This means that global availability could stretch into early 2025 for some markets. The delayed launch is in line with reports of production issues that Samsung is currently facing.

In case you missed it, Samsung released the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024. The S24 phones ship with Android 14 and the promise of seven years of updates, which means they should eventually be updated to Android 21. The company is also giving free access to AI-powered features until the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also working on foldable Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 models. According to the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 US variant is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The software on the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 6 is Android 14, and the upcoming foldables are expected to debut with One UI 6.1.1.

Since the S24 FE is still in active development, we can expect more specs and design leaks in the coming months until its launch. In the meantime, you can check out our Galaxy S24 Ultra review.